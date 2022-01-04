First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the November 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 191,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 148,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 166.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 141.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter.

FCT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 94,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,003. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

