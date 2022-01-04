First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,304,000 after acquiring an additional 163,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 287,955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 178,036 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FYT traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,367. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $54.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

