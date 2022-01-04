First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

