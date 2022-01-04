First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Position Trimmed by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

HYLS stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.