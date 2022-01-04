FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 330,455.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,741 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,542 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

