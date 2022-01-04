Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $992.06 million. Five Below reported sales of $858.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.72.

FIVE opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.70. Five Below has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

