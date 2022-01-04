Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 5.9% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.05. 1,720,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 78,874,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

