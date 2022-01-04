Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

FMTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.69. 252,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,019. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.27.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.