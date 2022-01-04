Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 36.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

