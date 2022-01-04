frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Up 50.7% in December

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of frontdoor stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,022. frontdoor has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in frontdoor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

