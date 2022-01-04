Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Acquired by Magnolia Group LLC

Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609,434 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent makes up about 13.4% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $118,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FYBR opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

