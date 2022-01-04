FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Update

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,100 shares, an increase of 1,340.1% from the November 30th total of 49,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth $24,385,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $23,556,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,464,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,500,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,037,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERA opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

