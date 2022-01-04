FTX Token One Day Volume Reaches $476.21 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and $476.21 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.46 or 0.00091782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 334,789,863 coins and its circulating supply is 138,920,527 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

