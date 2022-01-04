Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 1,155.6% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

