Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Trading Up 2.9%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 341,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,770,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

