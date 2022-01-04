FY2023 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of KEY opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

