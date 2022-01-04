Fyooz (FYZ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $173,060.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $276,543.06 and approximately $173,060.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fyooz has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00052355 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

