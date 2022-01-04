Gaj Finance Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $149,791.74 and $638.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00065112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.32 or 0.08083452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00075489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,327.80 or 1.00175527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Gaj Finance Coin Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Buying and Selling Gaj Finance

