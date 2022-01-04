GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GMSQF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,576. GameSquare Esports has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Get GameSquare Esports alerts:

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of GameSquare Esports in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.60 target price on the stock.

GameSquare Esports Inc operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company bridges the gap between global brands and the large gaming and esports communities. It also provides consulting, influencer marketing and promotion, broadcast talent management, and other services. In addition, the company intends to acquire assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.