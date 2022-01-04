Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,049,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $133.55 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.62.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

