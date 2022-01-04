Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Geely Automobile stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

