General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $211.48

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $211.48 and last traded at $211.48, with a volume of 23258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.46.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.22.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 619.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

