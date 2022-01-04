Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.65

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 5508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $504.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 78.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Genetron in the third quarter worth $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genetron in the second quarter worth $246,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Genetron in the second quarter worth $250,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Genetron in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Genetron in the third quarter worth $238,000. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

