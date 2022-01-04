Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GNFT. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Genfit to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genfit in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genfit by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genfit by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

