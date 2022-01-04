Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the November 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded up $12.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $402.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $299.08 and a fifty-two week high of $500.92.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.37 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

