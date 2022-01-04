Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.00

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.00 and last traded at C$54.93, with a volume of 33611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIL. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.88.

The company has a market cap of C$10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.91.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$915.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.4900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

