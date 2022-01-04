Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $395.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

