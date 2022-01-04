Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

GOOD stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $952.94 million, a P/E ratio of 511.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,000.00%.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 516.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 387,850 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth $7,043,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 158,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after buying an additional 127,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,864,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

