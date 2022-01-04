Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTEC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period.

Global X Clean Tech ETF stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $29.54.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

