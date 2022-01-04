Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 218.7% in December

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a growth of 218.7% from the November 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

