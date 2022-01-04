Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Lowered by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 951,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,726 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $81,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 59,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,474,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,927,000 after purchasing an additional 75,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.35. 1,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,630. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average of $90.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

