Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.47.

FOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Acumen Capital lowered Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

FOOD stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.09. 158,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,569. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$3.58 and a 52 week high of C$14.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

