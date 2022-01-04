Granite Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.19. 184,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,906,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

