Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.59 on Monday, hitting $347.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,143. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.69. Deere & Company has a one year low of $263.85 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

