Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56,838.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,588,000 after buying an additional 1,948,992 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 147.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,473,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,946,000.

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.45. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.42 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

