Granite Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $283.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.35 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

