Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,707,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 514,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,706,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 634,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 105,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,667,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.