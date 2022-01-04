Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $275,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.4% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 23,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

