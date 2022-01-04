Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAH opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

