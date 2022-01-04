Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 961.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 76,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPMT opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $645.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

