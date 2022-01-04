Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Tops $0.0032

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $574.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00064612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.63 or 0.08069249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00060732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00074752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,139.32 or 0.99878290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

