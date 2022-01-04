GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $22,461.13 and approximately $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00063876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.04 or 0.08160977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00069883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00077811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,630.56 or 0.99750054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007446 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,863,541 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

