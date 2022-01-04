Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of GTN opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.64. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Gray Television by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gray Television by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gray Television by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

