Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GWB. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

GWB stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.76. 357,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,174. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.17. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

