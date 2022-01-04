Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,780,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,214,000 after purchasing an additional 710,841 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

GPRE stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Green Plains’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

