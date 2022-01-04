Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.20.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

