Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.99. Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 83,665 shares trading hands.

GHL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $348.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

