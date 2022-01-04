Guggenheim Cuts Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $45.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,601. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,768,000 after buying an additional 812,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,096,000 after buying an additional 242,361 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,426,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,668,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,670,000 after buying an additional 293,516 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

