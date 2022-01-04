GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,900 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the November 30th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $$22.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

Get GungHo Online Entertainment alerts:

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc engages in the planning, development, operation and distribution of smartphone applications and online computer games. It also engages in the planning, development and sale of console games. The company was founded on July 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.