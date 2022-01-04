GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,900 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the November 30th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $$22.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
