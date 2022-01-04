GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 2,920 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

